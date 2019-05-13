Dr. Epifanio Anzaldo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anzaldo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Epifanio Anzaldo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Womens Primary Health Physicians-orange County A Medical Group Inc.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 406, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 997-7140
Orange County Global Medical Center Inc.1001 N Tustin Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 835-3555
- 3 2001 E 1st St Ste 209, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 516-9045
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing doctor. Delivered my last 3 children with him (after seeing Quack Ebrahim Duel with my first). Anzaldo is the best! Most modern equipment and he genuinely cares. Though I flew all the way from the Philippines to have my fourth baby with him and he didn’t stay late to deliver her—I get it; they have to draw boundaries. And yet I still say he is the best! Even the nurses in the hospital say he’s the best and they know better than anyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962508630
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Anzaldo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anzaldo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anzaldo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anzaldo has seen patients for C-Section, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anzaldo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anzaldo speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Anzaldo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anzaldo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anzaldo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anzaldo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.