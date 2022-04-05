Dr. Ephrem Olweny, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olweny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ephrem Olweny, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ephrem Olweny, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Olweny works at
Locations
1
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl # 12097, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3255
2
Robert Wood Johnson Med Grp Uro125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 769-3126
3
Robert Wood Johnson Med Grp Uro1 Worlds Fair Dr # 1, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 769-3252
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Couldn't have a better doctor
About Dr. Ephrem Olweny, MD
- Urology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1821272006
Education & Certifications
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Urology
