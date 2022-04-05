Overview

Dr. Ephrem Olweny, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Olweny works at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

