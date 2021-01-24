Dr. Ephraim Weiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ephraim Weiss, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ephraim Weiss, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their fellowship with New York University
Dr. Weiss works at
Locations
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology8765 E Bell Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 835-6100
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mayo Clinic
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Weiss treated me at Banner Mesa on 12/22/20 for SCAD Heart Attack. Turns out some cardiologists don’t even know what SCAD is as it exhibits unusual symptoms. Weiss did an angiogram and knew right off the bat. I feel very fortunate that Weiss was the Cardiologist at Banner ER that night. At my follow up visit a week later he spent about half an hour answering my questions, talking about the new meds he had ordered and drawing a picture to show what happened to me. This type of heart attack can be deadly and if the cardiologist is unaware of the most recent studies about SCAD it’s possible a life could be lost. I highly recommend Dr. Weiss. His office (and medical group) is big and it may take some time to get someone you need on the phone but the professionalism of the staff indicates good inter office staff/doctors relationships.
About Dr. Ephraim Weiss, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1801186952
Education & Certifications
- New York University
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
