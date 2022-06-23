Overview

Dr. Ephraim Gammada, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winchester, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Addis Ababa University, Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Southern Tennessee Regional Health System Winchester.



Dr. Gammada works at Pinnacle Internal Medicine in Winchester, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.