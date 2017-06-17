Overview

Dr. Ephraim Ayoola, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dover, DE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus.



Dr. Ayoola works at The Vein Center at Eden Hill in Dover, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.