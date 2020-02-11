Overview

Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Atwal works at Atwal Eye Care in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.