Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cheektowaga, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus.

Dr. Atwal works at Atwal Eye Care in Cheektowaga, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atwal Eye Care
    Atwal Eye Care
3095 Harlem Rd, Cheektowaga, NY 14225 (716) 896-8831

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sisters of Charity Hospital, St. Joseph Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Optic Neuritis
Senile Cataracts
Cataract
Optic Neuritis

Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypertensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trachoma Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 11, 2020
    Outstanding experience! The professionalism of the staff and knowledge of the staff are second to none. From the open house to the evaluation to the surgery, they were extremely patient and took the time to sneer every question I had and educated me on the entire process. My wife couldn't believe how smooth things went and how quickly the surgery was when she drove me. I've recommended them to several friends and family members and will continue to recommend them to anyone considering laser correction surgery. You made the experience so positive and seem less, it made me question why I waited so long to have this done. Thank you!!
    Brian Gunby — Feb 11, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD
    About Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194915371
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • LSUHSC MCLNO/LSUHC
    Residency
    • Lsu-Ochsner Med Fdn
    Internship
    • Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Jagiellonian University / Faculty of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Jagiellonian U Med Coll
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ephraim Atwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Atwal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atwal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

