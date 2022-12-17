Dr. Eon Shin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eon Shin, MD
Overview
Dr. Eon Shin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Locations
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 335, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful experience- Dr Shin has such a wonderful demeanor that put me at ease. He explained everything and is attentive and responsive. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Eon Shin, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean
Education & Certifications
- BRIGHAM AND WOMEN'S HOSPITAL
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Yale University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shin works at
Dr. Shin has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Elbow Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shin speaks Korean.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Shin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shin.
