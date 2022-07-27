Dr. Enyioma Muolokwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Muolokwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enyioma Muolokwu, MD
Overview
Dr. Enyioma Muolokwu, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX.
Dr. Muolokwu works at
Locations
-
1
Cypress OB/GYN10680 Jones Rd Ste 600, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 317-3748
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muolokwu?
Dr muolokwu was very amazing,thoughtful, compassionate during all my visits,she gave listening ears and helped put my fears away .. She delivered my twins via CS and all went well Had a really good experience with her,so I highly recommend her...
About Dr. Enyioma Muolokwu, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1992037055
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muolokwu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Muolokwu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muolokwu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muolokwu works at
Dr. Muolokwu has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Muolokwu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Muolokwu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muolokwu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muolokwu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muolokwu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.