Dr. Entela Pone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Entela Pone, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tirana and is affiliated with Olean General Hospital.
One and only office - no longer Director at ECMC832 Walden Ave, Buffalo, NY 14211 Directions (716) 381-9046
Hospital Affiliations
- Olean General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Health First Health Plans
- Humana
- Independent Health
- Martin's Point
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- PHCS
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Pone is one of the best doctors I have ever worked with. I came to her office ( after seeing a different doctor which failed miserably) in terrible pain and could barely walk. On my initial visit she took a hour and a half to discuss in DETAIL what my disease was, different treatment options available for me, and what to expect moving forward. I have never had a doctor spend that much time with me. She started me immediately on medication to help me and spent time working with me to get me on the right path. I was afraid to do injections on my own so she offered to do them for me every month because I was scared to do them. No doctor has every offered that. Any concern I have ever had, she takes very seriously and explains what is happening and how she is going to collaborate with other doctors and help you. Dr. Pone changed my quality of life! She is wonderful!
About Dr. Entela Pone, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Albanian and French
Education & Certifications
- Winthrop University Hospital
- University of Tirana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pone has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pone has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pone speaks Albanian and French.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pone.
