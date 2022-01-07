Dr. Velazquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enrique Velazquez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Velazquez, MD is a Pulmonologist in Crystal River, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Bravera Health Seven Rivers.
Locations
1
Enrique Velazquez MD PA700 SE 5th Ter Ste 1, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-1414
2
Cypress Cove Care Center700 SE 8th Ave, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 795-8832
Hospital Affiliations
- Bravera Health Seven Rivers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great people! very polite and professional!
About Dr. Enrique Velazquez, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992806095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Velazquez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Velazquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Velazquez has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Velazquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Velazquez speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Velazquez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velazquez.
