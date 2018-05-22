Overview

Dr. Enrique Vega, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Winter Park, FL.



Dr. Vega works at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Winter Park in Winter Park, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ileus and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

