Dr. Vargas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Enrique Vargas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Vargas, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from St Georges University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital.
Dr. Vargas works at
Locations
IPC The Hospitalist Company3030 N Rocky Point Dr W Ste 670, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (727) 362-6180
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Enrique Vargas, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1265849640
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center/Mt. Sinai
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- St Georges University School Of Medicine
- U Puerto Rico
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vargas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vargas has seen patients for Anxiety, Nondependent Alcohol Abuse and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vargas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vargas speaks Spanish.
