Dr. Enrique Valdivia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Valdivia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Valdivia works at
Locations
Arrowhead Gastroenterology Assoc., PC20100 N 51st Ave Ste F620, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (623) 376-6328
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Valdivia for almost 10 years. He is professional, kind, caring, compassionate, patient and very intelligent. I was treated successfully for Hepatitis C and Dr. Valdivia was with me every step of the way. He is one of my overall all time favorite doctors. I have entrusted him with my family and friends. I
About Dr. Enrique Valdivia, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Assyrian, Indonesian, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1679504054
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Valdivia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valdivia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Valdivia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
