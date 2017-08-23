Overview

Dr. Enrique Valdivia, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from HENRY FORD HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Valdivia works at Arrowhead Gastroenterology Associates, PC in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.