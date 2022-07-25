Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sta Ana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Breast Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Marshal University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Locations
Memorial & Katy Surgical Specialists1140 Business Center Dr Ste 400, Houston, TX 77043 Directions (713) 464-1981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Katy Office18400 Katy Fwy Ste 420, Houston, TX 77094 Directions (713) 464-1981Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 92 years old and I went into the ER with a bowel obstruction. Dr. Sta Ana operated on me and took care of the issue. I am so glad he was there for me.
About Dr. Enrique Sta Ana, MD
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- University Of Massachusetts Medical Center, Worcester, Ma
- St Elizabeths Med Ctr Boston
- Marshal University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sta Ana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sta Ana accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sta Ana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sta Ana has seen patients for Lipomas and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sta Ana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sta Ana speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Sta Ana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sta Ana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sta Ana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sta Ana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.