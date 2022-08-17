See All Gastroenterologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Enrique Spindel, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Enrique Spindel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from U Natl Autonoma of Mex.

Dr. Spindel works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ralph V Bailey MD
    6818 Austin Center Blvd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 344-0450
  2. 2
    Austin Regional Clinic
    6835 AUSTIN CENTER BLVD, Austin, TX 78731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 346-6611
  3. 3
    Austin Regional Clinic PA
    2785 E 7th St, Austin, TX 78702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (737) 910-6700
  4. 4
    6210 E Highway 290, Austin, TX 78723 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 344-0450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 17, 2022
    Dr. Spindel was amazing. Responsive, followed up. Addressed all my concerns other doctors did not address. Highly recommended.
    Alexandra Dias — Aug 17, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Enrique Spindel, MD
    About Dr. Enrique Spindel, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467424267
    Education & Certifications

    • SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
    • U Alberta Hosp
    • U Natl Autonoma of Mex
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Spindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spindel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spindel works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Spindel’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Spindel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spindel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spindel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spindel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

