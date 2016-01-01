Overview

Dr. Enrique Slodownik, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY LA SALLE / MEXICAN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Slodownik works at Cedar-Sinai Medical Group in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.