See All Plastic Surgeons in Bingham Farms, MI
Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI. 

Dr. Sabbagh works at Straith Clinic in Bingham Farms, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Straith Clinic P.c.
    32000 Telegraph Rd, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 270-5272
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sabbagh?

Mar 30, 2017
He is retired now, but he did an excellent job with my facial lift. He not only gave me my looks back, but brought me many years of happiness. The very best.
Auburn Hills, MI — Mar 30, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sabbagh to family and friends

Dr. Sabbagh's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sabbagh

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD.

About Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1437117033
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sabbagh has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sabbagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sabbagh works at Straith Clinic in Bingham Farms, MI. View the full address on Dr. Sabbagh’s profile.

Dr. Sabbagh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbagh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabbagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabbagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.