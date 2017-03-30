Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabbagh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD
Dr. Enrique Sabbagh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bingham Farms, MI.
Straith Clinic P.c.
32000 Telegraph Rd, Bingham Farms, MI 48025
Monday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Tuesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Wednesday 9:00am - 6:00pm
Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm
He is retired now, but he did an excellent job with my facial lift. He not only gave me my looks back, but brought me many years of happiness. The very best.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1437117033
