Dr. Enrique Quintero, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4 (49)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Enrique Quintero, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Monterrey, Division Ciencias De La Salud, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Quintero works at Allergy & ENT Associates in The Woodlands, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Allergy & ENT Associates- The Woodlands Town Center
    9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-1001
  2
    Allergy & ENT Associates
    10847 Kuykendahl Rd Ste 100, The Woodlands, TX 77382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 874-0400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Postnasal Drip
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Postnasal Drip

Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Texas True Choice
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Dec 07, 2021
    Dr. Quintero and his office have been great to work with.
    VM in Spring — Dec 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Enrique Quintero, MD
    About Dr. Enrique Quintero, MD

    • Allergy & Immunology
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1265439855
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Central Texas Medical Foundation
    Medical Education
    • Universidad De Monterrey, Division Ciencias De La Salud, Facultad De Medicina
    Primary Care
