Dr. Enrique Polanco, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madrey Maestra and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Polanco works at Health First Medical Group in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Maywood, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.