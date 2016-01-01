Overview

Dr. Enrique Perez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Perez works at New York Eye & Ear Infirmry OTO in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.