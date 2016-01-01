See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Dr. Enrique Perez, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Enrique Perez, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Perez works at New York Eye & Ear Infirmry OTO in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anthony P. Sclafani
    310 E 14th St Fl 6, New York, NY 10003 (212) 979-4200
  2. 2
    Department of Otolaryngologh Head and Neck Surgery
    5 E 98th St Fl 8, New York, NY 10029 (212) 241-9410
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Mount Sinai Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup
Vertigo
Dizziness
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cochlear Implant Insertion Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
    Aetna
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    About Dr. Enrique Perez, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Perez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Perez works at New York Eye & Ear Infirmry OTO in New York, NY.

    Dr. Perez has seen patients for Vertigo, Dizziness and Earwax Buildup, and more.

    Dr. Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

