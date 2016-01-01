See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Enrique Peralta, OD is an Optometrist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.

Dr. Peralta works at Clarkson Eyecare in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Clarkson Eyecare
    Clarkson Eyecare
    4305 Butler Hill Rd Ste B, Saint Louis, MO 63128
(844) 206-7725

  • SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)

Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Enrique Peralta, OD

    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346237534
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • Dr.Rodolfo Robles Eye and Ear Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Francisco Marroquin, Facultad De Medicina
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Peralta, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peralta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peralta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peralta works at Clarkson Eyecare in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Peralta’s profile.

    Dr. Peralta has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peralta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peralta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peralta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

