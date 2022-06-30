Dr. Enrique Pelayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pelayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Pelayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Pelayo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Havana Medical School and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Pelayo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Enrique Pelayo MD8780 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 554-6198
-
2
Enrique Pelayo, MD, PA8792 Sw 8th St, Miami, FL 33174 Directions (305) 554-6198
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vista Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pelayo?
Dr Pelayo has been my doctor for many years. He's very professional and caring for his patients. When I call the office I easily get an appointment, I have never waited more than 20 minutes to be seen. If I call with a question, he always calls back to answer.
About Dr. Enrique Pelayo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932135100
Education & Certifications
- Ramon Ruiz Arnau Hospital
- University of Havana Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pelayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pelayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pelayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pelayo works at
Dr. Pelayo speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pelayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pelayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pelayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pelayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.