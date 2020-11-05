Dr. Enrique Murciano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Murciano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Murciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Enrique Murciano, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
South Miami Pain Center6285 Sunset Dr, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 662-2925
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Murciano is very caring and listens carefully to how you want your pain treated and offers suggestions. He has been invaluable to me
- Anesthesiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1750347605
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Murciano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Murciano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Murciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Murciano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.