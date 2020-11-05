Overview

Dr. Enrique Murciano, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Murciano works at South Miami Pain Center in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.