Dr. Enrique Monsanto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Monsanto works at Brookly Spine & Arthritis Ctr in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

