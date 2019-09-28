Dr. Enrique Monsanto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Monsanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Monsanto, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Monsanto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Monsanto works at
Locations
Spine & Arthritis Center263 7th Ave Ste 2B, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 246-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I been going to him for the last 10 yr's. I love him. He has a lot of patients. He listen to you. He apologize every time when he need's to hurt you to check if your arm is working properly. All his operation is a success. No problems afterward.
About Dr. Enrique Monsanto, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1821139015
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Monsanto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Monsanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Monsanto has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and De Quervain's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Monsanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Monsanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Monsanto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Monsanto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Monsanto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.