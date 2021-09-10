Dr. Enrique Mendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Mendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Mendez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Medicine - Rheumatology
Dr. Mendez works at
Locations
R. Mark Williams MD Apmc501 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-8400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beauregard Memorial Hospital
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Jennings American Legion Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mendez has been my doctor for over 9 years and he is one of the best.
About Dr. Enrique Mendez, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1174605646
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Medicine - Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendez has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mendez speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.