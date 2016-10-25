Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Martinez works at
Locations
Saint Josephs Clinic809 Lydia St, Austin, TX 78702 Directions (512) 499-8015
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fastest doctor visit I've ever had! Dr. Martinez was well-informed, nice, and understanding of my pain. It was my first time to his office and I was a walk-in customer for some acute back pain/a rash. I plan to go back to him as long as he continues to be in-network for me!
About Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1467581900
Education & Certifications
- RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martinez works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.
