Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD

Family Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Martinez works at Saint Josephs Clinic in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Josephs Clinic
    809 Lydia St, Austin, TX 78702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 499-8015
    Oct 25, 2016
    Fastest doctor visit I've ever had! Dr. Martinez was well-informed, nice, and understanding of my pain. It was my first time to his office and I was a walk-in customer for some acute back pain/a rash. I plan to go back to him as long as he continues to be in-network for me!
    Jane in Austin, TX — Oct 25, 2016
    About Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467581900
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RHEINISCHE FRIEDRICH-WILHELMS-UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Martinez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Martinez works at Saint Josephs Clinic in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Martinez’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

