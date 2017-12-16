Dr. Enrique Lacayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Lacayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Lacayo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from National University Of Mexico and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Enrique Lacayo, M.D.2020 Wellness Way Ste 406, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (725) 241-0710Monday10:00am - 4:30pmTuesday10:00am - 4:30pmWednesday10:00am - 4:30pmThursdayClosedFriday10:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Enrique lacayo is an exelent doctor. He cares about his patients and his staff is very professional .
About Dr. Enrique Lacayo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1114958683
Education & Certifications
- National University Of Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lacayo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lacayo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lacayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lacayo has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lacayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lacayo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lacayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lacayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lacayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.