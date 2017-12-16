Overview

Dr. Enrique Lacayo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from National University Of Mexico and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, University Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lacayo works at Enrique Lacayo, M.D. in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.