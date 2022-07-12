Overview

Dr. Enrique Krikorian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Krikorian works at Orthopedic Specialists Of South Florida in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miramar, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.