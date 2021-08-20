Dr. Enrique Hernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Hernandez, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Hernandez, MD is a Vascular Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Vascular Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med.
Locations
Advanced Vascular Cardiac & Veins7480 Bird Rd Ste 560, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (305) 552-1005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Highly professional and caring. He sees my 96yrs young mother and she is very fond of him. Will continue to see him. My wife is also waiting to start going under his care. 10 stars!!!
About Dr. Enrique Hernandez, MD
- Vascular Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute / Baylor College of Medicine
- Univ Central Del Caribe Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.