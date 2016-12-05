Dr. Enrique Gutierrez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutierrez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Gutierrez, MD
Dr. Enrique Gutierrez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Gutierrez-perez Family Medicine907 N Central Ave Ste A, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 846-2050
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is a very good doctor and also endocronologist . pediatric. so many experience in different medical field and he listen to you and asked guestions and explain everything so well. iam happy that i have him as my doctor/ he is great , my A1c was so high and he did meds changes and my levels when down in a few months to 7.2 and it was so good to get those blood results. i do rrecommend him as well his staff because they know what they are doing and all others office assistants are great as well.
About Dr. Enrique Gutierrez, MD
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407951304
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutierrez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutierrez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutierrez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutierrez speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutierrez. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutierrez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutierrez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutierrez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.