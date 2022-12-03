Dr. Enrique Gorin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Gorin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Gorin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with Mount Sinai Medical Center
Dr. Gorin works at
Locations
Diagnostic Portable Lab21110 Biscayne Blvd Ste 206, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 770-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Have known Dr Gorin for many years. Trust his diagnosis totally His staff was helpful and courteous I am great full I was able to see him on a short notice.
About Dr. Enrique Gorin, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1518956572
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorin has seen patients for Mitral Valve Prolapse, Heart Murmur and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gorin speaks Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.