Dr. Garza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enrique Garza, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Garza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
San Antonio Mood Disorder Clin730 N Main Ave Ste 615, San Antonio, TX 78205 Directions (210) 212-9597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garza?
Dr. Garza is very compassionate and knowledgeable. I don't think the same receptionist is there that people had problems with. He had helped me greatly and I would recommend him.
About Dr. Enrique Garza, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1962585588
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garza has seen patients for Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Homicidal Ideation and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Garza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.