Overview

Dr. Enrique Garza, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Garza works at San Antonio Mood Disorder Clin in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse, Homicidal Ideation and Nondependent Marijuana Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.