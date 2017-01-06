Dr. Fraga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enrique Fraga, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Fraga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Soffer Health Institute2300 W 84th St Ste 501, Hialeah, FL 33016 Directions
American Mgmt. Service Organization LLC21550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 133, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 792-0555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor took his time explaining everything to me & staff was so helpful. Definitely would recommend
About Dr. Enrique Fraga, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1265424881
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
