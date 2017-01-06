See All General Surgeons in Hialeah, FL
Dr. Enrique Fraga, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Enrique Fraga, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Fraga works at Soffer Health Institute in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Soffer Health Institute
    2300 W 84th St Ste 501, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    American Mgmt. Service Organization LLC
    21550 Biscayne Blvd Ste 133, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 792-0555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Vein Procedure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Enrique Fraga, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265424881
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.