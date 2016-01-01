Dr. Enrique Espinosa-Melendez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Espinosa-Melendez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Espinosa-Melendez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Espinosa-Melendez, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali and is affiliated with Paradise Valley Hospital, Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Locations
Wd Dental855 Third Ave Ste 2230, Chula Vista, CA 91911 Directions (619) 477-7779
Hospital Affiliations
- Paradise Valley Hospital
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Enrique Espinosa-Melendez, MD
- Nephrology
- 51 years of experience
- English, French and Portuguese
- 1881651156
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Autonoma De Baja California, Mexicali, Facultad De Medicina Mexicali
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Espinosa-Melendez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Espinosa-Melendez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Espinosa-Melendez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Espinosa-Melendez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Espinosa-Melendez.
