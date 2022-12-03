Dr. Enrique Eligio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eligio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Eligio, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Eligio, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Reed City, MI.
Dr. Eligio works at
Locations
-
1
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Congenital Heart Center CVTS) - Reed City225 N State St, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions
-
2
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - St Joseph3950 Hollywood Rd Ste 240, Saint Joseph, MI 49085 Directions
-
3
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Cardiology) - Traverse City1105 Sixth St, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions
-
4
Spectrum Health Medical Group25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
-
5
Spectrum Health Sleep Disorders Dme - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd, Holland, MI 49424 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eligio?
This provider to ample time to explain my condition to me and correct errors in my thinking. He provided options for treatment and different avenues of testing. I am thankful to have this doctor on my medical team.
About Dr. Enrique Eligio, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1275882599
Education & Certifications
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease, Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eligio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Eligio using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Eligio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eligio works at
Dr. Eligio has seen patients for Septal Defect and Ventricular Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eligio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Eligio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eligio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eligio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eligio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.