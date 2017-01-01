Dr. Enrique Benavides Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benavides Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Benavides Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrique Benavides Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.
Locations
Laredo Womens Center P.A.1020 E Hillside Rd, Laredo, TX 78041 Directions (956) 727-7303
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital Of Laredo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, very caring. Staff is very friendly and helpful. I have been going with him for years.
About Dr. Enrique Benavides Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1730172388
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BURUNDI / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benavides Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benavides Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benavides Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Benavides Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benavides Jr.
