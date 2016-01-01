Dr. Enrique Batres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Batres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrique Batres, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrique Batres, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Missouri City, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Batres works at
Locations
Adrienne LeGendre, MD7010 Highway 6, Missouri City, TX 77459 Directions (713) 442-6700
Krishnawari Pant, MD11555 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 442-9100Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Enrique Batres, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1760412423
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Batres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Batres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Batres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Batres. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Batres.
