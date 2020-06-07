Overview

Dr. Enrique Baires, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Roy, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Utah School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Baires works at Ogden Clinic - Grand View in Roy, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.