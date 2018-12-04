See All Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Neurology
3.5 (42)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Enrique Aradillas, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Aradillas works at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Migraine and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    LALL Orthopedics
    1200 Constitution Ave Ste 110, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 592-3177

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Christiana Hospital
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Migraine
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Treatment frequency



Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Mononeuropathies Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Dec 04, 2018
    Dr. Aradillas is the best doctor I have ever had! I'm so grateful for him and would recommend him anyone! He is so understanding and knows exactly what I'm going through.
    About Dr. Enrique Aradillas, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrique Aradillas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aradillas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aradillas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aradillas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aradillas works at Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Aradillas’s profile.

    Dr. Aradillas has seen patients for Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Migraine and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aradillas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Aradillas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aradillas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aradillas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aradillas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

