Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.
Locations
Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Pediatric Orthopedics8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions (317) 338-7674
- 2 20 Progress Point Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 983-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Progress West Hospital
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stazzone?
We liked that Dr.Stazzone spoke directly to our daughter and us looking for her response and then would ask if we had anything to add or concerns.
About Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1255306015
Education & Certifications
- Dupont Hospital For Children
- New York Orthopedic Hospital/Columbia University
- Babies and Childrens Hospital, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons
