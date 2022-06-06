See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Progress West Hospital, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Stazzone works at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Pediatric Orthopedic Surgeons of Indiana in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent Pediatric Orthopedics
    8402 Harcourt Rd Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 338-7674
  2. 2
    20 Progress Point Pkwy, O Fallon, MO 63368 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 983-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • Progress West Hospital
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Enrico Stazzone, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1255306015
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dupont Hospital For Children
    Residency
    • New York Orthopedic Hospital/Columbia University
    Internship
    • Babies and Childrens Hospital, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons
