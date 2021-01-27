Dr. Enrico Souto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrico Souto, MD
Dr. Enrico Souto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.
Dr. Souto works at
Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 601-5465
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have seen world renowned experts in his field from Boston, DC and FL over the past few years and none of them come anywhere close to the abilities, care, professionalism and help that Dr Souto has provided. You will not find a better doctor in his field.
- Gastroenterology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- Male
- 1518945666
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
- Memorial Regional Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
Dr. Souto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Souto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Souto has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Souto speaks Portuguese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Souto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.