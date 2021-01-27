Overview

Dr. Enrico Souto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Souto works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.