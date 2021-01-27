See All Gastroenterologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Enrico Souto, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Enrico Souto, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Souto works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
    Memorial Division of Surgical Oncology
1150 N 35th Ave Ste 330S, Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 601-5465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jan 27, 2021
    I have seen world renowned experts in his field from Boston, DC and FL over the past few years and none of them come anywhere close to the abilities, care, professionalism and help that Dr Souto has provided. You will not find a better doctor in his field.
    About Dr. Enrico Souto, MD

    Gastroenterology
    33 years of experience
    English, Portuguese
    Male
    1518945666
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Universidade Federal Do Estado Do Rio De Janeiro
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital Miramar
    • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrico Souto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Souto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Souto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Souto works at Memorial Cancer Institute in Hollywood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Souto’s profile.

    Dr. Souto has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Souto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Souto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

