Dr. Enrico Mango, MD
Overview
Dr. Enrico Mango, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Enrico S. Mango MD FAAOS290 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 361-4802
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Mango is beyond a Great Orthopedic Surgeon. I have had surgery on both hands. He has treated my Husband, both Sons, and my daughter. I feel you can not find a more professional, Doctor who is Spectacular at his JOB. Thank you Dr. Mango and your Staff for everything. Joanne Meyers & Family
About Dr. Enrico Mango, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1497833693
Education & Certifications
- SUNY at Stony Brook
- Long Is Jewish Hosp
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Manhattan College
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mango has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mango accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mango has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mango has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mango on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Mango. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mango.
