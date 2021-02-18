Overview

Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Ctr



Dr. Ascher works at Ridgewood Valley Pediatric Dentistry in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.