Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.3 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Montefiore Med Ctr

Dr. Ascher works at Ridgewood Valley Pediatric Dentistry in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Compression along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Locations

    Total Vascular Care
    960 50TH ST, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 438-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (19)
    Feb 18, 2021
    Dr. Ascher's clinic is an amazing office where you are able to get one on one time with the doctor without having to deal with a hospital. Dr. Ascher is an outstanding physician, who is very knowledgeable about this field and cares about each and everyone of his patients. He will talk you through your condition and explain every procedure if needed. You will only leave happy with your results. Dr. Ascher's fellow colleagues; Dr. Marks, Dr. Hingorani and the NP Eleanor Iadgarova are as knowledgeable about vascular issues and everyone is ready to collaborate and help any patient. This office has friendly staff all around; from the people at the front desk, to sonographers and medical assistants. You will feel happy that you chose this clinic. I am happy to have been here and been introduced to these people in my life.
    A.I. — Feb 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD
    About Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Albanian, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356415046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • NEW YORK MED COLL
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Enrico Ascher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ascher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ascher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ascher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ascher works at Ridgewood Valley Pediatric Dentistry in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ascher’s profile.

    Dr. Ascher has seen patients for Varicose Veins, Spider Veins and Venous Compression, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ascher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Ascher speaks Albanian, Arabic, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.

    46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ascher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ascher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ascher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ascher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

