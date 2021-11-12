Dr. Enrica Rossi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rossi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enrica Rossi, MD
Dr. Enrica Rossi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Humboldt Park Health and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Norweigan American Hospital1044 N Francisco Ave, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 292-8254Wednesday11:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
Jem Pharmacy3109 W ARMITAGE AVE, Chicago, IL 60647 Directions (773) 384-4933
- 3 1044 N Mozart St Ste 1, Chicago, IL 60622 Directions (773) 292-8254
- Humboldt Park Health
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Rossi has been a real blessing to me! I once was blind (close to it), but now I see!! She is amazing, a delightful person and great Doctor! She’s operated on both of my eyes (cataracts) and now I don’t need to wear glasses, of which I’ve worn since 5th grade! I’m close to 70 years old now! I never thought I’d ever get out of wearing glasses! I thank God for Dr Rossi and I thank you, Dr Rossi!!
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790775997
- Cook County Hospital
- Vhs Acquistion Dba Louis a Weiss Memorial Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Rossi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rossi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rossi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rossi.
