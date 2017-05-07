Dr. Lopez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enraquita Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Enraquita Lopez, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
- 1 6081 N 1st St Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 440-9254
- 2 155 B Ave Ste 221, Lake Oswego, OR 97034 Directions (503) 353-0888
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr. Lopez because my hair was thinning and falling out at an alarming rate. She suggested platelet rich plasma (PRP) injections on my scalp to promote stronger thicker hair and slow my hair loss. So far I have had two PRP treatments with great results. Now my my hair is notably thicker and healthier looking and my rapid hair loss has stopped. I am 100% satisfied with the affordability, kind treatment that I received as a patient and positive outcome. I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Enraquita Lopez, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
