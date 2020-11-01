Dr. Enoch Sanders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enoch Sanders, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enoch Sanders, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Harvard Med School
Dr. Sanders works at
Locations
General Surgery3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 406, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Alexandria1800 N Beauregard St Ste 40, Alexandria, VA 22311 Directions (703) 359-8640
Inova Virginia Surgery Associates - Fairfax13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 305, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 359-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Sanders was very Professional, knowledgeable and polite. He took the time to explain what was wrong and what he needed to do to help me. He gave me clear instruction to help me heal and get back to normal. Thanks for all his help. The Staff was also very Professional and Polite too.
About Dr. Enoch Sanders, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Med School
- Drexel School Of Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanders has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanders works at
Dr. Sanders has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sanders speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanders. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanders.
