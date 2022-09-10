Dr. Enoch Nam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enoch Nam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enoch Nam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Stanislaus Surgical Hospital and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Locations
Northern California Cornea Assc365 Lennon Ln Ste 210, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 947-0241
Loma Linda Univ. Ophthalmology at Highland Springs81 Highland Springs Ave Ste 103, Beaumont, CA 92223 Directions (909) 558-2154
Loma Linda University Faculty Medical Offices11370 Anderson St # 1800, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-2154
Loma Linda University Ophthalmology at Riverwalk4244 Riverwalk Pkwy, Riverside, CA 92505 Directions (909) 558-2154
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanislaus Surgical Hospital
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nam was very thorough in his eye exams before cataract surgery and the surgery was very successful. I would highly recommend Dr. Nam to any of my family members.
About Dr. Enoch Nam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1578799037
Education & Certifications
- Wills Eye Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
- Loma Linda University Med Ctr
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Ophthalmology
