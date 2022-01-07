Dr. Corrales Reyes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA.
Dr. Corrales Reyes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Amicus Medical Center14201 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 207, Sunrise, FL 33323 Directions (954) 686-7057
-
2
Neuroscience Consultants Llp9960 NW 116th Way Ste 13, Medley, FL 33178 Directions (954) 686-7057
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corrales Reyes?
Dr. Corrales-Reyes was attentive, kind, patient, and wonderful at explaining everything during our visit. Dr. Corrales-Reyes spent a really wonderful amount of time with my daughter and myself during our visit. I did not feel rushed, and did not feel like just another number in the way you do in some offices. I live in South Dade, but had such a wonderful experience with Dr. Corrales-Reyes that I will continue to drive to this office.
About Dr. Enme Corrales Reyes, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265625701
Education & Certifications
- SUPERIOR INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / VILLA CLARA
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corrales Reyes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corrales Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corrales Reyes works at
Dr. Corrales Reyes speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Corrales Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corrales Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corrales Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corrales Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.