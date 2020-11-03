Dr. Enid Colon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Colon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Enid Colon, MD
Overview
Dr. Enid Colon, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.
Dr. Colon works at
Locations
Heart and Soul Pediatrics1880 W Oak Pkwy Ste 101, Marietta, GA 30062 Directions (770) 345-0055Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We use to be under the care of Dr Colon, until her vaccine requirements changed. I still would recommend her to anyone who is on board with the full vaccines. She is a great pediatrician and we miss her.
About Dr. Enid Colon, MD
- Pediatrics
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306836747
Education & Certifications
- University Tn College Med Chattanooga
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Colon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colon works at
Dr. Colon speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Colon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.