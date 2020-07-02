Overview

Dr. Enid Burnett, MD is a Dermatologist in Lake Mary, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Burnett works at Mid Florida Dermatology & Plastic Surgery in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Debary, FL and Daytona Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.